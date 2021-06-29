How this tiny village in Bandipora recorded 100% vaccination amid hesitancy

IAF base attack: Drone took off from nearby, 9 kgs of TNT explosives used

Srinagar, June 29: Wevan, in Bandipora district, became the first village in India to vaccinate all its adult population against COVID-19 earlier this month.

Due to the difficult terrain of the area, the vaccinators had walked 18 km on foot to reach the village. But the authorities under 'J&K Model' decided to reach out to the people, instead of people coming to the vaccination centre. Thus reaching, 100 vaccination record.

"It is a village of Nomads and has no access to the internet, so the health officials decided to take a difficult journey in this north Kashmir village and save precious lives. There is no route and it is a very dangerous trek, but we did not rest until the last eligible person received the vaccine dose," Dr. Bashir Ahmed Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora told ANI.

With a total of 362 beneficiaries, the entire village population above 18 years has been vaccinated.

The village, an 18-kilometre trek from the last motorable road, shot into national spotlight on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited the example of this remote village in the fight against Covid in his monthly radio address 'Mann ki Baat'.

The prime minister in his radio address cited the example of Wean village in the fight against Covid.

Bandipora Deputy Commissioner Owais Ahmad said it was a moment of pride for entire district.

"Proud Moment! Vaccination drive of Bandipora gets special mention in Hon'ble PM's #MannKiBaat. Result of active cooperation by people and hardwork of dedicated doctors, HCWs and officers. Will certainly motivate the team to perform their best," Ahmad tweeted after the programme.

Tariq Ahmad Patloo was another proud man as his efforts to provide floating ambulance service to the people living in Dal Lake also figured in Modi's radio talk.

"I feel proud and I hope this spotlight on my community will help us. Our industry has suffered a lot," Patloo said.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 11:28 [IST]