How this spy from Rajasthan helped ISI run disinformation campaign post Article 370

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: The Rajasthan police recently nabbed one Nibab Khan on the ground that he was working for the Pakistan's spy agency ISI. The police said that he had been working as a spy and sharing sensitive information with Pakistan since 2015.

He is suspected to have received renumeration from Pakistan for supplying sensitive information relating to the Indian Army. Khan was arrested by the Rajasthan Police CID with the help of the central agencies under the Official Secrets Act. He was also said to be in touch with officials in the Pakistan High Commission.

Khan came in touch with the ISI during his visit to Pakistan in 2015. After being trained for 15 days in intelligence gathering, he was paid Rs 10,000. The payments that were made to him later were through hawala channels, the police also learnt.

The major role played by Khan was activating social media accounts, which were used heavily to run a disinformation campaign following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

With the internet serviced being suspended in J&K, social media accounts were created and a disinformation campaign was run to create unrest. Khan also used the social media accounts to share information relating to the Army movements and deployments in Pakistan. The social media was misused by Pakistan to put out false narratives about Kashmir and provoke the people.

Khan runs a shop that sells mobile phones and SIM cards. Director General of Intelligence, Rajasthan Police said that he had been spying for the ISI for a long time.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 10:19 [IST]