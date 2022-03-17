YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How this 24 year old stopped wearing diapers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 17: A 24-year-old man from Yemen, who was suffering from congenital urine incontinence problem, had a surgery at a private facility in New Delhi that helped him to wean off diapers that he was using all his life, hospital authorities said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

    How this 24 year old stopped wearing diapers

    They also claimed that for the first time in India doctors had performed a robot-assisted artificial urinary sphincter surgery.

    The patient had a congenital defect called "Extropy Epispadias Complex", and in this condition, the lower abdominal wall is not developed at all, leaving the bladder open and draining urine out from the open abdomen, doctors said.

    The surgery took place recently at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi.

    Aditya Pradhan, director, urology, andrology and renal transplant, at the facility, who led the case, said, "The repair needs a series of operations to correct it successfully, starting from early childhood. Over the past several years, the patient has had at least six major surgeries in five countries.

    "Though the doctors abroad managed to close the abdomen and the penis area, yet the patient had no control over urination. He was hence wearing a diaper constantly. His predominant wish was to be able to be dry and perform all his routine activities without the fear of any urine leak," he said.

    With this surgery, doctors said, they were able to successfully treat the patient and helped him in weaning off his diapers that he was using all his life".

    (PTI)

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    hospital new delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X