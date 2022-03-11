How the women swung it for BJP in UP

Here are the 10 ministers in Yogi's BJP govt who lost in UP polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The women voters in Uttar Pradesh brought cheer to the BJP, which put up a stellar show in the state assembly elections.

In UP, women account for 40 per cent of the electorate and they turned out to be one of the key reasons for the BJP returning to power in the state. In the elections, 62.2 per cent women voted against the 59.6 per cent men. For the BJP, issues such as law and order and free ration schemes worked very well.

The women took into account the centrally sponsored free ration along with the ration by the state government. This was introduced during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and thanks to these schemes women were able to run their households.

The women centric schemes were in place much before the elections as well. The BJP's ration scheme, toilets and cooking gas schemes all worked well where the women voters were concerned.

Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:34 [IST]