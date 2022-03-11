YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How the women swung it for BJP in UP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: The women voters in Uttar Pradesh brought cheer to the BJP, which put up a stellar show in the state assembly elections.

    How the women swung it for BJP in UP

    In UP, women account for 40 per cent of the electorate and they turned out to be one of the key reasons for the BJP returning to power in the state. In the elections, 62.2 per cent women voted against the 59.6 per cent men. For the BJP, issues such as law and order and free ration schemes worked very well.

    The women took into account the centrally sponsored free ration along with the ration by the state government. This was introduced during the COVID-19 induced lockdown and thanks to these schemes women were able to run their households.

    The women centric schemes were in place much before the elections as well. The BJP's ration scheme, toilets and cooking gas schemes all worked well where the women voters were concerned.

    Yogi Adityanath
    Know all about
    Yogi Adityanath

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 women

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X