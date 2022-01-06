How the Punjab Government bungled on PM Modi’s security

New Delhi, Jan 06: A major security lapse was reported from Punjab on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi got held up for nearly 20 minutes due to an ongoing protest while he was on his way to Ferozepur.

While the Punjab government has claimed that there has been no lapse, the fact is that the local police is in charge of the route that any VIP takes. The immediate security detail of the PM is handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG). However which ever part of the country the PM moves by road, the security detail is handled by the local police. In this case it is the Punjab Police.

The paramilitary force is deployed by the state to secure the route. It is the duty of the local police to ensure that there are no blockades or obstacles when the PM travels by road. Further the police also have ensure that the buildings along the route are properly secured and even snipers have to be put in place. Looking at all these aspects, it becomes amply clear that the local police did not do the expected job to secure the route of the PM.

An official tells OneIndia that being held up for 20 minutes is a massive breach. Even a 30 second hold up is considered to be a breach. Further, the state government cannot give the excuse that he was supposed to reach the venue by air. Multiple factors are taken into consideration during a VVIP visit.

There is always a plan b or plan c. If an air journey is not possible, then the local police have to be ready to secure the road journey. These are standard operating procedures and the local government is well aware of it.

Moreover, the route that the PM will take in case the air journey is not possible is shared much in advance, the official cited above also said. The police ought to have secured the entire route from the date of the itinerary being shared. The route should have been further sanitised four hours before the PM's arrival, the official also noted.

Officials also point out that even when it comes to taking the road, there are always two routes, the first being the contingency route and the second is the main route. In this case the Punjab Police should have been ready with a main route as there was a protest in progress. They should have intimated the escort vehicles to take the second route as there was a blockade, officials also add.

