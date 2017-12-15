How the Indian Mujahideen bombed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

It was a high profile operation and the Indian Mujahideen had hatched a plan to bomb the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium in Bengaluru. Yasin Bhatkal was named as the prime accused in the chargesheet that was filed in the 2010 case.

Lodged in Tihar jail, Yasin is yet to plead guilty in the case. Owing to security reasons, Yasin will be tried through video conferencing. The prosecution names Qateel Siddiqui, Aftab Alam and Ahmed Jamali in the chargesheet. It may be recalled that Siddiqui died in the Yerawada prison in Pune in 2012 following a brawl.

The prosecution says that all the accused came to the city separately on April 16 2010. The bomb was prepared at a house in Tumkur by the four accused. After arriving at the city, all the four decided to meet at the City Railway Station. The accused gathered there at 2 am on April 17 2010.

Later on they hired an auto rickshaw and directed him to drop them at the Kasturba Road. Once they reached the planted the bomb and also fixed the timers.

The accused persons were spotted by a constable. When he inquired with them what they were doing, Yasin and rest told him that they had come for the IPL game. They even asked him for directions to the ticket counter.

In the run up to the incident, the accused persons had several meetings. One of the crucial meetings was held in Darabanga in Bihar. This area was used extensively by the Indian Mujahideen during 2010. From Darabanga, all the accused proceeded to Karnataka and rented a house in Tumkur.

The prosecution also speaks about the financial assistance that the accused received to carry out this blast. Some Lashkar-e-Tayiba operatives have also come under the scanner of the probe agency for allegedly providing financial assistance to the members of the Indian Mujahideen that was being headed by Yasin Bhatkal.

OneIndia News