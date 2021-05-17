Cyclone Tauktae:How to stay safe and be prepared for a severe storm around you: A list of Do's and Don'ts

How the Cyclone 'Tauktae' got its name? Was it named after a lizard? Know some of the interesting facts here

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 17: Cyclone Tauktae, which has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.

As per the latest prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the "extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae" is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva town in Bhavnagar district on Monday night.

But have you ever wondered how these cyclones are named?

In the beginning the storms were named arbitrarily.

If the speed of a cyclone is more than 34 nautical miles per hour then it becomes necessary to give it a special name. If the storm's wind speed reaches or crosses 74 mph, it is then classified into a hurricane/cyclone/typhoon.

How are cyclones named?

The naming culture of the cyclones not only recognizes the threat but compels the countries to take necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the damage.The naming of the cyclones is done by the World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (WMO/ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC).

Thirteen countries on the panel, including India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, name cyclones in the region.

In 2020, a new list of names was released that had 169 names of cyclones, having 13 suggested names each from 13 countries.

How cyclone Taukte got its name?

The cyclone has been given the name 'Tauktae' (pronounced Tau'te) by Myanmar. It means 'gecko', a highly vocal lizard, in the Burmese language.

#CycloneTauktae will hit Indian coasts soon. Do you know what it’s name means. ‘Tauktae' (pronounced as Tau’Te), a name given by #Myanmar, means highly vocal lizard #GECKO.



The cyclone names are given by countries on rotation basis in region.@mcbbsr pic.twitter.com/AakbZva8gr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 15, 2021

Can the Public suggest names?

Yes, of course! The general public can also suggest names to the IMD. The proposed name must meet some fundamental criteria as given below.

The name should be short and readily understood when broadcast.

The names must be culturally sensitive and not convey some unintended and potentially inflammatory meaning.

The suggested names can be sent to the following address.

The Director General of Meteorology,

India Meteorological Department,

Mausam Bhawan, Lodi Road,

New Delhi-110003.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 14:03 [IST]