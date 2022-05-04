How Shaheen Bagh became a narco-terror hub to fund terror, create unrest in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: Last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raised the possibility of a narco-terrorism module in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi following the recovery of heroin worth over Rs 100 crore.

During the raid, which took place at a residential flat in Shaheen Bagh, the NCB also recovered Rs 30 lakh in cash.

"There is every possibility of narco-terrorism module. The network is connected to Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Middle East. So there is every chance that there may be a narco-terrorism module.

However, it is subject to investigation, Director-General of the NCB S N Pradhan told news agency ANI.

He further said that Pakistani nationals were caught a few Fays back along with people from Kairana and Muzaffarnagar. It was the interrogation of these persons that led the NCB to the apartment in Shaheen Bagh.

This comes in the wake of the Intelligence Bureau suggesting that Pakistan is now heavily resorting to narco-terrorism to ruin the youth in India and also raise funds for terror.

Army officials have been keeping a close tab on the developments and have learnt that Pakistan would look to push drugs and have made south of Pir Panjal the preferred route for the same.

The arrest of Haider in the Shaheen Bagh case led to the recovery of more than 150 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 900 crore. The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad carried out the raid at Haider's Muzaffarnagar hideout. Haider was arrested by the ATS and NCB in a joint operation at Shaheen Bagh on April 27.

Haider, according to the probe had kept more drugs at his sister's home in Muzaffarnagar. An official tells OneIndia that they also managed to seize chemicals apart from the drugs. They suspect that the chemicals were being used to make drugs.

The sleuths also arrested one Shamim from Laxmi Nagar who has been accused of sending money to Dubai. The official cited above said prima facie it appears that the money from the narcotic trade was being used to fund terror and also fan violence in India. Shaheen Bagh was the hub of the anti-CAA protests, it may be recalled.

The official also said that the drugs are coming in from Pakistan through Gujarat. From there it is making its way into Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other places.

Recently the Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard had intercepted a boat, 'Al Haj' in the Indian waters. On seeing the officials, the boat attempted to return to Pakistan and while doing so threw several packets of narcotics into the sea.

In this case, the officials arrested 9 Pakistani nationals and seized 56 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 280 crore.

The officials says that all these cases are interlinked and there is a major push being made to pump drugs into the Indian markets. So far the Gujarat ATS has seized 296 kilograms of drugs worth Rs 1,500 crore and this itself tells you the scale of the operation that has been launched in India.