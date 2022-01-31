At 94, SAD patriarch becomes India's oldest candidate in fray; Amarinder, too, files nomination

New Delhi, Jan 31: BJP has fielded SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal assembly constituency.

The union minister in his election affidavit has said that he has three cases pending in court against him, while Yadav has one FIR registered against him, and no case is pending against him. Also, he has declared family assets worth Rs 8.75 crore. Full details of his assets mentioned in the election affidavit here:

Baghel owns a rifle and a revolver.

The gross value of assets of Bagel is over Rs 8.75 crore

The total movable assets of SP Singh Baghel (and his wife and son) stands at over Rs 84 lakh -- Rs 45.94 lakh belongs to Baghel, over Rs 25.91 lakh to Madhu and more than Rs 12.14 lakh to Parth.

The total immovable property of the Union minister stands at over Rs 7.91 crore.

Currently, the 61-year-old Baghel, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra (SC), is the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice.

Baghel has no liabilities on him, while his wife has a liability of over Rs 63.33 lakh.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 23:47 [IST]