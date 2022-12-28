How Railways backs Army at China border

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

Government has already announced Rs 1.6 lakh-crore for various highway projects in the Northeast. Now, even the railways has been roped in to build rail connectivity to boost Army's network.

New Delhi, Dec 28: Ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014, it has been focusing a lot on border infra which was neglected a lot by the previous governments. Now, Arunachal Pradesh has become the front and centre in the government's massive border infra push to counter China. Now, even Indian Railways has been roped in to build railway connectivity to boost Army's existing network.

The government has already announced Rs 1.6 lakh-crore for various highway projects in the Northeast region. This was in addition to the money granted to Border Roads Organization (BRO) for its projects. The Indian government is willing to take every step that helps its forward line fighters that includes the build-up of required infrastructure on the border.

Railway infra along LAC

Not just the road connectivity, expanding the railway network too is among the major focus areas where the Modi government has given impetus when it comes to the 'line of actual control' (LAC). Now, Indian Railways has joined hands with other agencies to offer a world-class infrastructure to help the armed forces countering China. The railways is obviously ramping up the infrastructure along the China border to boost the Indian Army's confidence.

Weeks after Tawang clash, India, China agree to maintain security, stability along LAC in Western Sector

According to government sources, it has completed the final location survey for three railway lines in the North-Eastern States. These railway lines are meant to play an important role in India's defence against China. Nonetheless, once the railway infra is built it would help the Indian military not just transport soldiers and weapons but make food supplies faster along the LAC.

Connecting capitals of NE States

The railways is not only trying to bring in the required infrastructure for the Army, it is also willing to offer railway connectivity to the people of Northeast States. Needless to say, railways is already conducting surveys to decide the alignment of rail lines and location of stations. The two cities in Sikkim - its capital Gangtok and Rangpo - are also on the radar.

Interestingly enough, the railways is also doing a preliminary engineering-cum-traffic survey. The survey is meant to see if a strategic broad gauge line between Gangtok and Nathu La can come up. Once these surveys are completed, the railways could start planning when and how to start the work.

An urgency of road and railway infrastructure along LAC is there as China is in the habit of bullying all its bordering countries and India is no exception, hence the urgency.