How Rahul’s ‘Vikas has gone crazy' jibe is causing headache to BJP in Gujarat

Wherever Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes, vikas (development) follows him. This is the narrative the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has built around its tallest leader for the last couple of years after the then chief minister of Gujarat Modi caught the nation's imagination with his "Gujarat Development" model.

The cry to emulate the "Gujarat Development" model across the country got louder during the previous "corrupt" regime of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) under the Congress at the Centre.

Thus India chose Modi as its PM during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with a huge mandate. Three years down the line, the BJP's promise to bring "achhe din (good days)" to the nation seems elusive especially at a time when the economy is in doldrums with the shock waves created by demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

As Modi's home turf Gujarat is gearing up for the Assembly elections later this year, the opposition Congress has decided to touch its base with the large-scale population of small-time traders and businessmen of the state, who are said to have faced the biggest blow of demonetisation and the GST and are up in arms against the BJP regime both at the Centre and in the state.

So, when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi embarked on his three-day long sojourn to the poll-bound state, the Congress decided to target the BJP government over its "vikas" model.

In fact, the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (Paas), led by Hardik Patel, and the Congress had run a campaign recently under the theme "Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe (Development has gone crazy)" to attack the BJP.

Thus Rahul during his journey from Rajkot to Jamnagar kept on asking the assembled crowd, "Vikas ko kya ho gaya hai (What has happened to development)?"

Every time Rahul asked the question,"Vikas kaise pagal hua, kya hua (How did development go mad, what happened)?", the crowd broke into laughter, in a way agreeing with the Congress VP's taunt against his opponent, the BJP.

Several video clippings on social media showed that the tired and helpless voters of Gujarat are still left with enough humour to make fun of the BJP's "Gujarat Development" model.

"Jhooth bol bol kar vikas pagal ho gaya hai. Ye jo vikas pagal hua hai, use patri pe lana hai (Development has gone crazy by parroting lies. This development that has gone crazy has to be brought back onto the tracks)," Rahul said.

The Congress VP added that the problem could be rectified if his party returned to power in Gujarat.

"Modiji has been telling so many lies that vikas had to go crazy. 'Two crore jobs every year, Rs 15 lakh in every bank account, input cost plus 50 per cent profit to farmers'-- development was doomed to go mad digesting so many lies. Modi's model of development was a false model. People realise Modi betrayed them. They whisper into my ear, tell me they are angry. But they are fearful now, they will speak this time through their votes," Rahul said.

Reports say the BJP is worried about the way the Congress and Patil are targeting the ruling saffron party over its "vikas" model.

OneIndia News