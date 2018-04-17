How poultry business has changed lives of women in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh

Raipur, April 17: Their journey to stand on their own feet started almost eight months ago. Today, a group of women in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada are earning handsomely, thanks to the poultry business they started last year. To make their business model successful, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra asked the women entrepreneurs to rear special species of black chicken, Kadaknath.

Not only the Krishi Vigyan Kendra guided them in their endeavour, the centre, under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), financially helped the rural women to start the poultry farm. The best part is that within eight months the women from Dantewada, badly-hit by the Naxal violence, have earned Rs 3 lakhs by selling at least 300 chickens.

"We started this business last year in May. The Krishi Vigyan Kendra had made this farm for us. In the last eight months we have earned Rs 3 lakhs by selling 300 chickens," said a woman part of rearing and selling chickens in the farm.

Officials of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra said that there is a lot of potential for poultry farming in the area. "The idea is to empower the women and make them financially strong. We are happy that the women are working hard and making profit in the business. We are guiding them in their journey," added an official.

Another woman, who works in the farm, said that earning money has made her confident. "Now, people in my village respect me. I also feel a sense of achievement. I want more and more women to be a part of the poultry business," she smiled.

