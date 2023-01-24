How PM Modi got Charaideo into UNESCO’s World Heritage list

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

To celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, the Modi government last year organized an exhibition at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi not just gets the antics that were stolen from India back but also makes sure that incredible monuments are recognized world around. This time it is Charaideo Maidams, the burial mounds of Ahom royalty. The brave warriors were buried here in these tombs commonly known as pyramids of Assam.

Not many in India or around the world would have known about Charaideo Maidams if it was not Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts. Although it is still at the 'nomination' stage at UNESCO World Heritage Site this year, the likelihood of these monuments getting into the list is higher given the history and importance.

The Prime Minister has often reiterated and celebrated the bravery of Ahom kings who defeated Mughals not just once but several times. To celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, Modi Government organized an exhibition in New Delhi earlier the last year at Vigyan Bhawan.

Gujarat's Sun Temple, Vadnagar town make it to UNESCO heritage sites List

The exhibition included a model of 'Maidam' and the splendid burial architecture and tradition of the Tai Ahoms. From here on these caught the popular attention and also support for their nomination to the UNESCO's Heritage List. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributing role in the nomination has also been admitted by the Assam CM Biswa Sarma.

Sharma was quoted saying that the Prime Minister had viewed the exhibition and this nomination has been possible due to his interest in the Assamese heritage.

The splendid history of Charaideo Maidams

There is hardly anyone who does not know about pyramids from Egypt but India's own Pyramids in Assam are not so much known to Indians. Charaideo was the first capital established by king Sukapha. Interestingly, Charaideo is not one but a combination of three words i.e. Cha means Hillock, Rai means Shining and Doi means town. The literal meaning of the term is 'Shinning City' on the Hillock.

What is a Learning City? Why these Indian cities are listed in UNESCO 'Learning Cities' network

It's pertinent to note that Charaideo Maidams are not just about the history but also about marvellous architecture. Similar to the pyramids of Egypt, these Pyramids of Assam have massive underground vaults. There are several chambers having domical superstructure. Ahoms used to cover these superstructures with the help of heaps of earthen mounds.

Now that Charaideo Maidams have nominated the next process is that the UNESCO team will visit the historical location in September. Once the process is done the site will be declared a World Heritage site in the next year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 7:30 [IST]