How Namami Gange has brought turnaround

Successive governments after Independence were either lethargic and/or corrupt as far as cleaning up Ganga is concerned. However, the Modi government has brought in tremendous positive change in people's outlook and the way they think about its 'Namami Gange' mission.

New Delhi, Dec 31: Ganga has immensely contributed in shaping the Indian civilization and has always been the lifeline of a major part of India for generations after generations. But now, the river is in dire need of help from its beneficiaries in cleaning itself up. Unfortunately, successive governments after Independence were either lethargic and/or corrupt to do it sincerely. It was not that they did not have funds but the funds were often misused or underutilised.

Hope rekindled after the Modi government took over the reins and started taking initiatives in this regard. In a recently held meeting of 'National Ganga Council', better known as 'Namami Gange', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was a great opportunity to discuss ways to further strengthen the initiative.

PM Modi also focused on the various ways to enhance efforts to clean up the river bed. He also talked about expansion of the network of sewage treatment plants in the smaller towns for higher effectiveness.

Modi, the 'Son of Mother Ganga'

'Namami Gange' is one of the first projects the Modi government commissioned after coming to power. PM Modi had publicly proclaimed his commitment to cleaning up 'the Ganges', a river venerated by Hindus as their 'mother' and addressed as 'Maa Ganga' as they believe it cleanses their sins. Launched in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore, the massive mission has achieved what no government before could.

There has been significant progress in the cleaning and transformation of river Ganga. From effective abatement of pollution to conservation, restoration, and rejuvenation of Mother Ganga has been done through all these 8 and more years. Modi Govt has made sure that apart from public awareness regarding river Ganga, the initiative brings infrastructural growth, river cleaning, and sustaining biodiversity.

Spending money where it matters

The earlier governments and NGO rackets were swindling money allocated for Ganga cleanliness. Even the courts blasted the governments for wasting public money in its name. This had left an impression that no matter how much money the government spends, there would not be any qualitative change as far as loathsome pollution in Ganga is concerned. However, Modi Govt has brought in tremendous positive change in that outlook.

Astoundingly, Modi govt has granted around Rs 30,000 crore for 344 projects under the mission, out of which 147 projects have already been completed. There have been a total of 152 sewerage infrastructure projects in the riparian States of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. These sewerages have been the major culprits behind the increased pollution in the river.

Bringing in a sustainable model

The Namami Gange mission has also spent huge sums on programs like Ganges River Dolphin Conservation Education Program, Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, 5 biodiversity centres at Dehradun, Narora, Allahabad, Varanasi and Barrackpore, etc. to establish a sustainable model.

Last but not the least, regular inspections of grossly polluting industries (GPIs) are conducted under the mission. This helps the government identify the issues, compliance and verification of environmental norms being followed by the industries and keep river Ganga clean and flowing.

Story first published: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 13:21 [IST]