New Delhi, Dec 25: What makes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah the best jodi (duo) to win elections after elections in the country?

Why the BJP has most often come out triumphant in elections under the leadership of Modi and Shah? What is the secret weapon the BJP possesses to win elections so frequently?

These are some of the questions not only the opposition Congress is asking, but the entire nation seems to want to know.

After the BJP recently won the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, where both Modi and Shah campaigned relentlessly, experts are trying to find out what methods and strategies are being adopted by the PM and the BJP president to win elections even in the toughest of conditions.

Answering all these queries of poll pundits and opposition parties, Ram Madhav, national general secretary of the BJP, in a column for The Indian Express, wrote, "Winning elections has become an art and a science these days. It is no longer just about the traditional ways of campaigning, casteism and cash.

"Democracy, right from the days of Herodotus, is, no doubt, the will of the people. But the ways of ascertaining the will of the people, or rather moulding their will, have changed. One has to master it, the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah did."

Madhav stated that success achieved by Modi-Shah duo in elections is also because of the BJP's good governance.

"Also important to understand is that for success in elections, governance has to be efficient. Because democracy is not about elections alone. It has many other institutions and elements that we call government. Elections are only one part of democracy; and interestingly, all the other parts are unelected," wrote Madhav.

Elaborating on the success mantra of Modi and Shah, Madhav stated, "Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah knew the challenge; and they knew what to deploy and when. For, in the end, what matters is the timing and technique."

Madhav, in his column, has slammed those who criticise the PM for spending "too much time in elections".

"So, if Prime Minister Modi spends long hours in Gujarat, it is not something to criticise. Rather, it is something to understand - that elections come first, and if you succeed, then there's governance. Not the other way around," the BJP leader wrote.

OneIndia News