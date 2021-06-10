How many vaccines is India developing apart from Covishield and Covaxin

Corvbavex:

This has been touted as one of the cheapest vaccines in the world and would cost around Rs 50 a jab. The vaccine is indigenously produced and one of its kind. It contains one part of the spike protein of the coronavirus. Once injected it prompts the body to prevent future infections.

mRNA:

Biological E will oversee the development of India's first mRNA vaccine and this is under development by Canada based Providence Therapeutics Holdings.

ZyCOV-D:

The Ahmedabad based domestic drug maker Zydus Cadilia vaccine is under development could also be the second homegrown made for kids. The company along with Bharat Biotech is currently testing its vaccines on kids in the age group of 12-18 years.

Sputnik V:

Bharat Biotech has received emergency use authorisation for marketing and production of Sputnik V. While the soft launch has already taken place, the production would be scaled in the coming weeks.

India, Indian Immunologicals Limited:

The India, Indian Immunologicals Limited is overseeing the development of the vaccine produced by Griffith University, Australia. It makes use of an innovative codon-deoptimization technology that directly targets the cells infected by COVID-19 and is currently at the pre-trial stage.

Mynvax:

Mynvax, a Bengaluru based start-up announced that it would work on a vaccine that uses a different approach involving a protein based vaccine. This has been done in collaboration with the IISC. The pre-clinical trials are on at the moment.