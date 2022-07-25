YouTube
  • search
Trending Draupadi Murmu Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    How many times Uddhav visited Maha CM's office when he was in power: Eknath Shinde camp

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 25: The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Monday took potshots at party president Uddhav Thackeray, questioning how many times he had visited the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister when he was in power.

    Referring to the party outreach programmes launched by the Sena president after the collapse of his government last month, Deepak Kesarkar, the spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde faction, said Thackeray's "public appearances" have increased now.

    How many times Uddhav visited Maha CMs office when he was in power: Eknath Shinde camp
    File photo of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde

    "We have raised three questions and we have not yet received answers. As the chief minister (November 2019-June 2022), how many times did Uddhav Thackeray go to his (chief minister's) office in Mantralaya and met Sena workers? Now, the frequency of his public appearance has increased," PTI quoted Kesarkar as saying.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had often criticised the 'absence' of Uddhav Thackeray in the CM's office during the COVID-19 pandemic. A rebellion led by Shiv Sena veteran Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

    Team Uddhav moves SC to stay EC order on determining 'real' Shiv SenaTeam Uddhav moves SC to stay EC order on determining 'real' Shiv Sena

    Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Devendra Fadnavis of BJP as deputy CM. Kesarkar also sought Thackeray's reply on the claims made by rebel Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale that it was finalised in 2021 that Shiv Sena will join hands with former ally BJP while it was still ruling the state in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

    "We also asked Thackeray about the details of the claims made by Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale that it was finalised in 2021 itself to join hands with the BJP. If it was true then why these 12 MLAs were suspended and the deal called off," he asked.

    Comments

    More EKNATH SHINDE News  

    Read more about:

    eknath shinde shiv sena uddhav thackeray

    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X