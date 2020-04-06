How lighting candles, diyas and flashlights supported the fight against COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 06: The appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday had a good response. The people of India lit candles, diyas and even firecrackers, but in in terms of positive cases of coronavirus, the situation remained grim as a total of 295 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India registered 295 positive cases till 9 pm on April 5.

On the other side, the death toll due to the pandemic increased to 89 and the cases climbed to 3,570 in the country on Sunday after new infections were reported in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry report on Sunday till 9 pm, the number of positive cases stood at 3,219, while 274 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The reports further said that Delhi witnessed the highest number of confirmed cases at 503.

Joint Secretary, Home Ministry, Luv Agarwal had earlier said that 472 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported since Saturday.

How Tablighi Jamaat incident become a catalyst to double the spread of COVID-19:

The rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases in India is at present 4.1 days but if the cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation would not have happened, it would have been 7.4 days, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In Delhi alone, over 63 per cent COVID-19 cases were directly or indirectly linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet that took place in Nizammuddin.

How lighting candles, diyas and flashlights supported to fight against COVID-19:

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to Indians to switch off all the lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday was a sign of unity and gesture of solidarity during the crisis.

This is for the second time that Prime Minister Modi sought to rally people amidst the outbreak of the pandemic. Earlier, he had asked the people to show gratitude to the frontline health workers and those providing essential supplies by coming out on the balconies and clapping and even ringing bells.