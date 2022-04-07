How issues such as hijab, anti CAA protests provide fodder to terror groups

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: An internal rift is always lapped up by terror organisations who add fuel to the fire and begin a campaign to radicalise, recruit and strike. We witnessed this during the Anti CAA protests where several terror groups tried to add fuel to the fire and use the violence as a recruitment tool.

Post the Batla House encounter in which terrorists were killed an alternative narrative was being set. This in fact helped the Indian Mujahideen recruit aplenty into its fold.

During the anti-CAA protests too, groups such as the Islamic State shared propaganda materials on their channels urging Indian Muslims to unite and fight against India. During the Shaheen Bagh protests, it was learnt that many were radicalised and paid to defame the country.

When the hijab issue broke out in Karnataka, it became clear that there was a section which was wilfully inciting the students to create unrest. On expected grounds the Al Qaeda picked up the issue and once again called for Indian Muslims to fight the system. The video praising the girl who was defying the hijab ban in the institution and raising Allahu Akbar slogans was put out by none other than Ayman al-Zawahiri, the top man of the Al Qaeda and the terrorist who replaced Osama Bin Laden.

He said that he was moved by the defiance of the Karnataka college student who took on a group of men protesting against hijab.

He also composed a poem praising the girl. He further attacked countries that had banned hijab. The nine minute video was released by the Al Qaeda's official Shabab media.

Zawahiri who made his first appearance since November praised Muskan Khan who had taken on students from Karnataka who had objected to her wearing a burqa in an educational institution. She also chanted Allahu Akbar when the students chanted Jai Shri Ram.

The Al Qaeda chief said that he came to know about the girl through videos and the social media. I was so moved by the act of a sister he said. I decided to write a poem for her after she raised cries of Takbeer, he also said.

India had recently hit out at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after it raised the hijab issue. Countries such as Turkey and Pakistan have adopted a three pronged strategy against India, an official tells Oneindia. They include employing Kashmiri journalists to put out a false narrative, dole out scholarships so that radicalisation can take place at educational institutes and fund NGOs to influence Indian Muslims on foreign policy which is detrimental to India's interests, the official also added.

Similar instances were noted in Punjab as well. Incidents of sacrilege and subsequent lynching had not only divided society, but also provided fodder for Khalistani elements.