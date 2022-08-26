How Indian Army foiled Infiltration bid by Pak terrorists in J&K's Uri and killed 3? [Watch video]

After two brazen attacks in north Kashmir, intel points to infiltration point from Leepa Valley

New Delhi, Aug 26: The Indian Army has released the video of Pakistani terrorists trying to infiltrate into India from Uri sector.

The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received and were eliminated by alert Army troops, the officials said.

The terrorists tried to sneak into this side of the LoC near near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, they said

Col Emron Musavi, Srinagar-based PRO, Defence, said an operation was launched following an input from the Army's intelligence agencies about a possible infiltration bid along the LoC.

"On the afternoon of August 24, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the (infiltration) attempt at 7 am on August 25," he said.

Col Musavi said terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and rainfall and low clouds to infiltrate.

"The contact with the terrorists was established at about 8.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed, he said.

The spokesman said the detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 pm and bodies of three terrorists, two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle along with other war-like stores were recovered.

"Indian Army's successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists, but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan's nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity and normalcy in J-K, he said.

The use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be mainstay of the Army's operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J-K, Col Musavi the said.

Earlier in the day, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed.