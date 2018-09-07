How India convinced the US to help track and crack Dawood Ibrahim

New Delhi, Sep 7: At the Indo-US 2+2 dialogue there was a major development relating to Dawood Ibrahim. The United States agreed to help India track down Dawood Ibrahim, who is currently hiding in Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump who has very often spoken about Pakistan harbouring terrorists and has urged the country to act on the issue. The joint statement issued by the two sides does mention the launch of a bilateral dialogue on the designation of terrorists in 2017. It also speaks about strengthening the action against terror groups, which also includes the D-company and its affiliates.

Behind the scenes:

For India the top headaches are Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed. Top security officials tell OneIndia that Dawood is a more important person to nab because he provides the finances to the ISI, which in turn is channelised into aiding terror groups.

It is a cycle in Pakistan and Dawood sit on top of the rung, provided the big money. Dawood has always been a strategic asset for Pakistan and this is the primary reason, why he continues to be sheltered in that country, officials also state.

Dawood Ibrahim who has a 20 million dollar bounty on his head has already been declared a global terrorist by the US. India on the other hand has been sharing plenty of information on Dawood's global financial network and how nearly 40 percent of his money is being used to fund terror.

Sources said that the US shared its concern with India regarding Dawood and assured that all efforts would be made to track him down. As part of this India and US would now increase information sharing on the likes of Dawood. The two nations would also implement the UN Security Council Resolution 2396 on returning foreign terrorists, the joint statement also read.

Dawood is the prime concern:

When the NDA government took over, the very first security briefing dwelled a lot on Dawood. The then Intelligence Bureau chief, Asif Ibrahim said in his first official briefing that terrorism receives a major chunk of its funds through narcotic smuggling via India, which is controlled by Dawood.

While convincing the US, India said that the largest funds for terror come from narcotic trade controlled by the D-Syndicate. There are several routes on which he operates on and unless these are shut down, narcotic/terror would continue to thrive.

Official sources say that the US is very concerned about terror and financing and hence the country was more than eager to help India out. The US realises that unless the financial network is not broken, there is no end to terror. The source also said that this decision by the two nations would not only help track down the don, but also help identify his smuggling and financial routes.

With increased information sharing between the two nations, the activities of the D-gang can be monitored real time. Breaking his financial network is extremely important and once that is done, he becomes a liability for Pakistan, the officer also said.