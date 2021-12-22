How India ate in 2021: Biriyani remained most popular dish

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 22: Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute Swiggy revealed in its annual report-'Swiggy StatEATstics 2021'.

    Biriyani continued to be the most popular dish with 6 crore orders making it 115 biriyanis per minute or 1.91 biriyanis per second. In the year 2020 90 biriyanis were ordered in a minute.

    Samosa was the most preferred snack with around 5 million orders on Swiggy. The samosa was ordered 6 times more than the chicken wings, the report said while adding Pav bhaji was the second most favourite snack with 2.1 million orders.

    The Chicken biriyani was ordered 4.3 more times than veg biriyani. Over 4.25 lakh news users joined Swiggy in 2021. The orders for chicken biriyani topped in the cities of Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata and Hyderabad. However Mumbai twice as many dal kichidis when compared to chicken biriyani.

    The report said that Bangalore was the most health conscious city followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

    The report said that healthiest eating was found to be on Mondays and Thursdays. The highest tip given to a delivery partner was Rs 6,000 for a single order and this was from Chennai.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 16:58 [IST]
