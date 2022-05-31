‘How has your belly grown so big?’ Mamata Banerjee's exchange goes viral

YouTube
    Kolkata, mAY 31: In a hilarious conversation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen advising a visibly overweight chairman of Jhalda municipality on how to ger rid of his belly bulge.

    She even warned the TMC leader of possible health hazards, including heart blocks and instructed him on the correct way to do 'pranayama' (breathing exercises).

    In the viral clip, Mamata is seen saying "Why do you have such a belly bulge? And the way it's growing you will definitely have a (heart) blockage."

    A bashful Suresh Kumar Agarwal told the chief minister that though he weighs around 125 kg and consumes lots of 'pakoras' (fritters), he is absolutely fit and without illness. He also said that he exercises everyday for nearly one-and-half hours.

    "Didi, I exercise for nearly one and half hours everyday ... But I like to have pakoras. I am absolutely okay, am non-dabetic, have no blood pressure problems and do not need to consume any medicine," he said.

    The Jhalda municipality chairman even demonstrated before Banerjee how he performs 'pranayama' and claimed that he did 'Kapalabhati' at least 1,000 times a day.

    Banerjee, who wore an amused expression, then advised the TMC leader to stop eating pakoras.

    Read more about:

    viral news mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 12:24 [IST]
