Scores of Germany based Khalistan operatives on NIA’s radar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 24: With the name of a Khalistani terrorist cropping up in various cases in Punjab, the National Investigation Agency has reached out to its German counterparts for more information.

The NIA is seeking more information on Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of the Sikhs for Justice, a proscribed organisation in India. The NIA has also announced a Rs 10 lakh reward on Multani after his name cropped up in the Ludhiana blast case.

Multani was detained in Germany following a tip off from New Delhi. He was however released after he provided an affidavit promising to cooperate with the probe.

The NIA has so far booked nine people including Multani on charges of attempting to revive terrorism in Punjab. Several pro-Khalistan elements have been operating from Germany and are aiding the revival of terror in Punjab. Further there are Interpol notices pending against four of the suspects. They are Gurmeet Singh Bagaga,Shamider Singh, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda of the SJF and Babbar Khalsa International operative, Harjot SIngh.

Bhinda had had been sentenced to four years in jail by a court in Frankfurt in 2012 for attempting to kill the Radha Saomi Beas Dera head when he visited Germany in 2010. Bhinda who had entered Germany using a fake passport is a close associate of Pakistan based operative Ranjit Singh Neeta.

Officials say that the Germany module has been instrumental in raising funds. An official tells OneIndia that a German national named Avtar Singh is on their radar for both raising funds and recruitments. He is also accused of sending recruits from Germany to both Italy and Pakistan.

Bagga on the other hand was accused of trying to kill a Dera chief in Vienna. Bagga according to officials is instrumental in smuggling weapons from Pakistan to Punjab. For now the biggest catch for the NIA would be Multani. He is active and continues to play an important role in operations of the Khalsitanis both internationally as well as in India. Apart from the Ludhiana blast, he was also involved in the Grenade attack at Nawanshahr was the handiwork of his team.

Harjot Singh also a key player had moved to Thailand on a fake Nepalese passport. He is a primary fund raiser. Following his escape to Thailand, he moved into Pakistan and then to Germany where he applied for asylum. All these persons have applied for asylum.

Multani at the behest of a Babbar Khalsa terrorist from Pakistan conspired and carried out the attack.

They were also in the process of undertaking more such attacks.

The Intelligence agencies had learnt that a Germany based Khalistan terrorist and another from the Babbar Khalsa in Pakistan had planned this attack after being tasked by the ISI.

The Babbar Khalsa terrorist who is currently in Pakistan has been identified as Harvinder Singh Sandhu, while the Khalistan supporter based in Germany is Jaswinder SIngh Multani.

Both had coordinated with each other and planned the attack. The attack was first of the many other acts of terror they had planned to destabilise Punjab, an Intelligence Bureau official told this correspondent.

Sandhu according to the IB official is also wanted in scores of cases that include cross border smuggling. Sandhu is wanted in 30 different cases that include murder, smuggling of arms and ammunition, drug peddling etc.