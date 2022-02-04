How Does One Choose the Best Health Plan for Oneself

By Anuj Cariappa

One of the most important things to do once you turn 30 is to buy a solid health insurance policy for yourself and your family members. A health insurance policy provides you with medical and financial assistance and most importantly, a seamless and smooth experience, in case of a medical emergency. When it comes to insurance policies, the first and most important thing is to buy a policy that best suits your requirement and budget. With the plethora of options available, finding the right policy can be a bit of a hassle. We have put together some tips to help you choose the best health plan for yourself.

Tips to Choose the Best Health Plan for Oneself

Sum Insured: The first thing to get right when it comes to a health insurance plan is the sum insured. It is the maximum amount you get from the insurer, in case of a medical emergency. Generally, the sum insured is provided as a reimbursement for the expenses incurred by the policyholder. It helps you avail yourself of the best of medical services without having to worry about finances. So, it is important to find a health plan that provides a higher sum insured to help you in your time of need.

Family Floater Plan: When it comes to insurance policies, the best way to enjoy maximum benefits at lower costs is by buying a floater policy. In the case of health insurance, a family floater plan provides coverage for all the members of your family at lower costs when compared to individual plans for all of them. Further, based on the medical history of all your family members, you can also equip your policy with suitable riders to derive the maximum benefit.

Claim Settlement Ratio: One of the most important aspects to check before you decide on the policy is to find the best insurer with the best claim settlement ratio. The claim settlement ratio is the percentage of claims your insurer has settled against the number of claims they have received during a financial year. The higher the ratio, the better chances you have at getting your claims settled. Further, it is important to make sure that the insurer is approachable and has a good customer support system at all times.

Network Hospitals: When you buy a health insurance policy, the insurer provides you with access to a network of hospitals that provides the best of medical services to ensure your well-being. So, before you sign on the dotted lines of your policy documents, you need to go over the list of network hospitals listed under your insurer's and check if your preferred hospitals are on it. Further, you could also read about the facilities available at the hospitals listed in the network. This can help you avail of cashless claims too.

Compare: With the various insurers available these days, we are quite spoilt for choice. So, the best way to find the right health plan for yourself is to go through the plans of every insurer and compare them online. You could see for yourself which plan best suits both your requirements and budget and make a better and informed decision.

We hope this blog was useful to you. Do bookmark and refer to it whenever you are planning to enroll for a health insurance plan.