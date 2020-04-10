  • search
    How does Delhi’s ‘Operation SHIELD' work in fight against coronavirus

    New Delhi, Apr 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Operation SHIELD' in 21 containment zones to curb the spread of COVID-19 and warned of strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel in the city.

    The Chief Minister appealed to people living in containment areas to cooperate in implementing 'Operation SHIELD' and said these are strict measures but are necessary to protect them and others from COVID-19.

    Operation SHEILD

    Elaborating the operation during an online briefing, Kejriwal said under the first 'S' of the operation, the government seals the area immediately and its surroundings after geographical marking following positive cases there.

    "In the next stage, we put people of sealed areas under home quarantine and then in the third stage, the process begins to isolate those who have symptoms of COVID-19 and trace their contacts," he said.

    About 'E' character of 'Operation SHIELD', Kejriwal explained that the government ensures home-delivery of essential items.

    "After this stage, the government sanitises such areas where one or two positive cases have been found.

    "Under 'D', checking of door-to-door houses is conducted to ascertain whether anybody in containment has cough or any other symptoms of COVID-19," the chief minister also said.

    Talking about the incident of assault on two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in Gautam Nagar area, he said the government will not tolerate such incidents.

    "These days, doctors and nurses have been putting their lives in danger by treating COVID-19 patients.

    "We will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel," Kejriwal said.

    The warning comes a day after two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by a 42-year-old man who accused them of "spreading" COVID-19 in Gautam Nagar area.

    The chief minister said that on Wednesday, the government made it compulsory for people to wear masks while stepping out of their houses.

    "We understand that people are facing problems, but measures taken by authorities are necessary to contain coronavirus," he said.

    The government has also cut expenses as tax collection is almost stopped, Kejriwal said, adding that everyone will also have to cut their expenses of their level in view of the current situation.

    According to him, the Delhi government was giving free rations to 71 lakh people in the city.

    Read more about:

    X