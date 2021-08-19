How different are the Sharia laws for women under the Taliban and Wahhabis

New Delhi, Aug 19: He did not elaborate on his comments, but the Taliban's longtime spokesperson Zabhihullah Mujahid had said that his outfit would honour women's rights.

Barely a week after taking over Afghanistan, reports said that a woman had been killed in Taloqan, Takhar province because she had left her home without wearing a burqa.

The Taliban will impose the Sharia law, but their interpretation of the same is comparatively different in nature. The Taliban during its earlier regime had said that a woman needs to be accompanied by a male family member child or adult when she goes out.

Explained: What is Sharia law? What it means for Afghan Women under the Taliban

Further the Taliban had said that women can get education, but not in a regular school or madrasa where boys and men study. For the Taliban music is illegal under the Sharia law. Further women were prevented from wearing nail polish or makeup.

No modelling or acting assignments for women and they cannot sit on their balconies, the Taliban had also prescribed. In addition to this women were not supposed to speak in loud voices and wearing of high heeled shoes had been banned. Lastly the Taliban had said that for a girl above the age of 8, it was mandatory to wear a burqa and should be accompanied by a male member when they interact with an outsider at their homes.

The Taliban had also said women would be allowed to work at home. However reports coming in from Afghanistan are contradictory and they say that the women working in banks and public offices would be replaced by their male relatives.

The imposition of a Sharia law has worried the agencies from across the world. In the Indian context too the Wahhabi preachers have said that the Sharia law must be imposed.

The Wahhabis who visited India in large numbers had set a couple of guidelines as per their rule book. Under this it is said that every Muslim woman must wear a purdah or she would be subject to severe punishment. The Wahhabis say that women should not be allowed to work, but an exception would be made only if the family is in need.

Shrines shall be forbidden, men have to compulsorily grow bears, men and women should not mingle together and none shall weep loudly at funerals, the Sharia guidelines under the Wahhabis also read.

While it said that every offence committed shall be punishable under the Sharia law, it further added that all men should wear trousers which are above their ankles. Lastly the Wahhabi version of the Sharia law and says that none should laugh loudly, dance or watch television.

