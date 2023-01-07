How Delhi Police nabbed Shankar Mishra who peed on a woman

If it was Khan, you would have called him victim: Vivek Agnihotri slams a journo on Air India incident

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: Shankar Mishra who has been accused of peeing on an elderly woman onboard an Air India flight was arrested by the police on Bengaluru. He has been taken to Delhi for interrogation amidst claims by his family that the case against him is a false one.

Mishra was arrested on Friday night and then taken to Delhi following which he was produced before a court.

Mishra was earlier fired by Wells Fargo following the incident which took place on November 26. The incident was brought to light only recently when the woman filed a complaint against Mishra.

How did the police arrest Mishra:

The police had said that Mishra was trying to evade arrest and was hiding at his sister's home in Bengaluru's Sanjay Nagar. After the Delhi Police got wind of this, a team was sent to Bengaluru to nab Mishra and bring him back to the national capital.

After the incident was reported, the Delhi police had issued a Look out Notice and also resorted to tracking him on several platforms. The police had spoken to Mishra's family, but they said that they were unaware of his whereabouts.

Following this the police tracked his bank statements, social media profile and mobile phone location. It was found that Mishra was ashamed of what had happened and switched off his mobile as the incident had gone viral. He was in touch with his family on social media, the police learnt.

On gaining knowledge of his location, a team of the Delhi police was dispatched to Bengaluru from where he had been arrested.

The police have filed a case under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in a public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person). The provisions of the Aircraft Rules too has been invoked in this case. Further investigation is on.

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 16:04 [IST]