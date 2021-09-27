How deadly is R.1 COVID variant? All you need to know

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 27: The R.1 variant of the COVID-19 virus, which was first identified in Japan last year, is now spreading its tentacles in US and other counbtries as well. However, as of now, the R.1 variant is not listed as a variant of concern or interest by the CDC.

According to a CDC report, among 83 residents and 116 healthcare workers, 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for Covid. Twenty eight specimens were subjected to whole genome sequencing and, on March 1, found to have mutations that aligned with the R.1 lineage.

According to the experts, the R.1 variant can easily overcome the immunity created by the vaccine.

Though, Delta variant continues to dominate all strain of COVID-19, scientists believe that we might have to watch out for the R.1 variant too.

Besides evading vaccine protection and monoclonal antibody treatment, the R.1 variant seems to possess a set of unique mutations that may lead to replication and an increased transmission.

The R.1 contains a combination of mutations. Apart from the potential escape mutations of the spike protein is the receptor-binding domain (E484K), it also contains W152L mutation in the N-terminal domain, a region of the spike protein that is the target of antibodies that could reduce their effectiveness, according to the CDC.

However, scientists have advised that getting vaccinated is the only solution to beat the infection of Covid-19. Maintaining social distancing and following covid appropriate behaviour is the key to curb the deadly virus.

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 13:09 [IST]