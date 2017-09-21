How Dawood’s brother pocketed Rs 100 crore with help of two politicians

Dawood’s brother helped by two politicians to pocket Rs 100 crore, probe on| Oneindia News

The probe being conducted following the arrest of Dawood Ibrahim's brother, Iqbal Kaskar is focusing heavily on the politician nexus. The probe has found that political support could have helped Iqbal pocket nearly Rs 100 crore in the past few years.

The role of 2 NCP leaders is also under probe. The police suspect that these leaders acted as middlemen in the extortion case. Police commissioner of Thane, Parambir Singh said that the probe was also focusing on whether Dawood himself was controlling the racket.

We are also probing if the money was transferred through an illegal hawala route. He also said that a few politicians were helping Kaskar in this racket.

The probe found that owing to recession and demonetisation, the builders were hit badly. This led to Kaskar seeking extortion in the form of flats. A builder had complained that Kaskar had demanded three flats from him.

The probe also found that Kaskar was threatening both builders and jewelers in the Thane area since 2013. The probe found that Kaskar had taken possession of a flat in Ghodbunder. It is suspected that one of the two NCP leaders had stood guarantor for the same. The NCP has however denied charges of its leaders being involved.

The probe also found that extortion calls were made from outside the country as well. The builders who were threatened were asked to route the money abroad through hawala channels. The Thane police currently probing the case will seek the help of the Enforcement Directorate to probe into the money trail, sources say.

Police sources say that one builder who had suffered huge losses since demonetisation had filed the complaint. The source said that Kaskar and his men continued to harass him for money. Fed up, the builder lodged a complaint with the Thane police.

During the investigation it was revealed that Kaskar was running an extortion racket on behalf of his brother and had targeted builders from Thane, Ulhasnagar and Dombivili. It was further revealed that Kaskar and his men were also threatening the builders.

The complainant approached the Thane police commissioner, Parambir Singh. The case was then handed over to the AEC. Police sources say that Kaskar who was deported from United Arab Emirates in 2003 was running his brother Dawood's real estate business in an around Mumbai.

This is not the first time that Kaskar has had a brush with the law. He had been arrested in connection with an extortion case in 2015 and was later granted bail.

OneIndia News