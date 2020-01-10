  • search
    How daughter’s fake passport led to arrest of underworld operative Ejaz Lakdawala

    New Delhi, Jan 10: A former member of both the Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan gang was nabbed by the Mumbai police. Ejaz Lakdawala, who has given the police the slip for several decades was arrested in Patna on Wednesday.

    There was a Red Corner Notice issued against him. Ejaz shuttled between India and Nepal and was involved with the underworld. He was running a major extortion racket and would make calls to businessmen, builders and film personalities.

    Ejaz Lakdawala
    His arrest involved a major operation. His daughter, Shifa Shaikh was planning to flee to Nepal along with her one year old daughter. For the passport, she had submitted fake documents. She was however caught and arrested at the Mumbai airport on December 28 2019.

    During her interrogation, she is said to have given clues about Ejaz's location. The police immediately verified this information and rushed to Patna. Ejaz was arrested from the jurisdiction of the Jakkanur police station in Patna on Wednesday.

    Ejaz is married with a son and a daughter. He grew up in Mahim, Mumbai and was educated in a convent school. The first time he was arrested was when he was in 8th standard. He attacked a student with a compass and was then sent to a juvenile home.

    Ejaz casein contact with the underworld in 1980 and then joined the D-Gang. He parted ways with the D-Gang and joined Chhota Rajan. In 1993, he killed Razi, an accused in the 1993 blasts. In 1994, he was arrested, but fled the country, when he was granted bail.

    Since 2001, he has been working independently after he broke off with Rajan in 2001. In 2002, the D-Gang ordered a hit on him at Bangkok. Despite being hit by 7 bullets, he survived.

    Story first published: Friday, January 10, 2020, 16:15 [IST]
