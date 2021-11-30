How dangerous is Omicron and what are the most common symptoms

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 30: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been called a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. The preliminary analysis of Omicron in countries such as South Africa have described it as six times more powerful than the delta variant.

    Omicron is more infectious than the previous variants and can also neutralise the immune response caused by vaccination or natural infection, said a report in the New York Times.

    The Omicron is the most mutated version of the virus that the world has ever seen. According to scientists, Omicron is genetically different from the Beta and Delta variants. However it is yet to be seen if the genetic changes make it more dangerous.

    While the Monoclonal antibody therapy affects the delta variant of the virus, it does not seem to have an effect on the Delta Plus variant and Omicron.

    The symptoms include extreme tiredness, mild muscle aches, dry cough and scratchy throat. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, who was the first to identify the Omicron variant in South Africa said that the patients were able to completely recover without the need for hospitalisation.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:49 [IST]
    X