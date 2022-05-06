Low pressure formed over South Andaman sea, to intensify into depression in next 48 hrs: IMD

Cyclone alert: List of cyclones that hit India from 1970 to 2022

Asani Live Tracking: Cyclone over Bay of Bengal on May 8, Landfall likely on May 10, says IMD

How Cyclone Asani got its name? Why naming is important?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 06: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday confirmed that the low pressure area formed over the South Andaman sea on Friday morning may intensify into a depression on May 7 and subsequently turn into a cyclonic storm by the evening of May 8.

If it does indeed develop into a cyclonic storm, it will be called 'Cyclone Asani'. It is expected to form over Bay of Bengal, will be the year's first cyclone.

The name has been given by Sri Lanka.

The cyclone has been named 'Asani' by Sri Lanka. In Sinhala, which is one of the official languages, and the most widely-spoken in the country, 'Asani' translates to 'wrath.'

But have you ever wondered how these cyclones are named?

How are cyclones named?

In the beginning the storms were named arbitrarily.

If the speed of a cyclone is more than 34 nautical miles per hour then it becomes necessary to give it a special name. If the storm's wind speed reaches or crosses 74 mph, it is then classified into a hurricane/cyclone/typhoon.

The naming culture of the cyclones not only recognizes the threat but compels the countries to take necessary precautionary measures to mitigate the damage.The naming of the cyclones is done by the World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (WMO/ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC).

Thirteen countries on the panel, including India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen, name cyclones in the region.

In 2020, a new list of names was released that had 169 names of cyclones, having 13 suggested names each from 13 countries.

Other cyclones on the list

Apart from 'Asani' and 'Ampan', the IMD list has the names of 'Gati', 'Nivar', 'Burevi', 'Tauktae', 'Yaas', 'Gulab', 'Shaheen' and 'Jawad'.

The list of the names was compiled after discussions among India, Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The new panel was formed in 2018.

Can the Public suggest names?

Yes, of course! The general public can also suggest names to the IMD. The proposed name must meet some fundamental criteria as given below.

The name should be short and readily understood when broadcast.

The names must be culturally sensitive and not convey some unintended and potentially inflammatory meaning.

The suggested names can be sent to the following address.

The Director General of Meteorology,

India Meteorological Department,

Mausam Bhawan, Lodi Road,

New Delhi-110003.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 17:56 [IST]