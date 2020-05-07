How COVID-19 pandemic affects children’s learning

New Delhi, May 07: With the closure of schools countrywide, more than 1.5 billion children and youth has been affected resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic and there is an impending feeling of confusion amongst everyone.

While social-distancing measures are the need of the hour, there is no denying the fact that this has shifted the onus on parents to creatively engage children.

Many parents with access to technology and internet are increasingly turning to online education technology to keep their kids learning at home. However, a survey from India Welfare Trust, has shed light on the ways in which children will be affected by the coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19).

According to a survey conducted by India Welfare Trust, 89% of respondents believe that their children's learning will be affected by the delay in lifting the coronavirus lockdown.

The survey was conducted in the 1st week of May 2020. 238 responses were received from 200+ organisations across India.

What can help narrow the learning gap?

Helping teachers, followed by parents, were seen as the most important steps to be taken. Schools were next and digital self learning was seen as the least important of these 4 approaches.

Availability of online resources

• A vast majority felt that Online resources are typically either paid, or not of very high quality. The pricing issue was sharply felt in self-learning, while the quality issue was a significant concern for teaching-learning aids.

• About 10% felt that good quality resources were available online.

What are the hurdles to enabling learning?

• Basic internet access to children is the biggest hurdle. Parents can't afford recharges and/or the child doesn't get access to the device in urban areas. In many cases, the family may not even own a smart phone.

Availability of "facilitators" to help with the learning process is the next most important need, followed by access to free self learning tools.