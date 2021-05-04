How countries across the world are helping India fight COVID-19 surge

Early signs of improvement in COVID-19 situation claims govt, too early to conclude say experts

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: Amidst the spiralling of the COVID-19 cases, India has between April 24 and May 2 received 17 consignments comprising medical equipment that include cylinders of medical oxygen, ventilators, oxygen containers, BiPAP machines, monitors, rapid kits to detect COVID-19 among others.

Britain was the first to rush equipment to India followed by Singapore which sent 256 oxygen cylinders. Russia too extended help, while countries like Romania sent 75 oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

The other countries which helped India are the United States, UAE, Thailand, Ireland, Germany, Uzbekistan and Taiwan. However the biggest consignment that India received was from the US and UAE.

The US sent 714,301 rapid detection kits, 125,000 Remdesivir vials, oxygen cylinders and 994,800 N95 masks. The UAE on the other hand send 480 ventilators thousands of PPE kits and 170,7600 masks.