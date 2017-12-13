How to check if your Aadhaar has been misused or not

With the government pushing for Aadhaar to be linked with many essential services, there is a fear that could be misused. There have also been some cases where people find that there Aadhaar number has already been used for something without their knowledge.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come with a service on its portal where you can check when and for what purpose was your Aadhaar used.

All you have to do is to visit https://resident.uidai.gov.in/notification-aadhaar and follow these steps:

Visit the Aadhaar authentication page by clicking here. Enter their Aadhaar number and the security code in the picture. Click on 'Generate OTP'. You will receive an OTP on their verified mobile phone number with the UIDAI website. Then users will get the options to select the period of information and the number of transactions. Then the user must feed OTP and click on 'Submit'. Users will get all the Aadhaar authentication requests made in the period they had chosen.

We at OneIndia tried to verify an Aadhaar number using this portal, here are is a step-by-step guide with screenshots:

Authentication page This is the page that will open when you click on the above UADAI link. Enter your Aadhaar number and security code displayed in the box. Now click "Generate OTP". After getting OTP You get an SMS with OTP on your registered mobile number. This OTP will be valid for 30 minutes. The page asking for OTP will look the image above asking for authentication type i.e. biometric, demographic and other options. It means what type of information you are seeking any kind of information from your Aadhaar was sought. Then a date range will be asked. and finally, you will have to enter the OTP sent to you. Final screen This screen will display the information you had sought. Whenever you may have used Aadhaar for authentication will reflect on this page.

OneIndia News