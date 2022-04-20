How bull dozers are razing encroachments in Delhi? See it in pics and videos

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 20: The anti-encroachment drive is underway in violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed, even as the local mayor called it a "routine exercise". "We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law & order situation," ANI news quoted Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police, as saying.

The drive is undertaken a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify illegal constructions of "rioters" in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

"Our JCBs (excavators) and staff will go to Jahangirpuri to remove illegal encroachment from roads and government land. It is our routine exercise. We will execute it and return," Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said.

Officials said security forces were carrying out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation. Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said.

The NDMC had on Tuesday requested the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 security personnel to maintain law and order during the two-day drive. The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

"Slums and shops built on roads will be removed, said the driver of a bulldozer.

Here are the vidoes:

Slums and shops built on roads will be removed, said the driver of a bulldozer during the anti-encroachment drive at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/NY7DyWdyqQ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

#WATCH | Anti-encroachment drive underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/zIxMVccwSM — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

The anti-encroachment drive will take place across Delhi. Earlier also we had requested security for the drive but due to some reasons the action was not taken: Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/6seuHuhEVr — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi Police take stock of the situation in Jahangirpuri which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/rHlxA62wZ6 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

#WATCH | Special CP Dependra Pathak takes stock of the situation in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession



North Delhi Municipal Corporation has announced an anti-encroachment drive in the area pic.twitter.com/YYZ8pxSeoq — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Bulldozer arrived at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession



Anti-encroachment drive will take place in the area pic.twitter.com/lW9leWXYNs — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Heavy police deployment continues in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area to maintain law and order in the city.



Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession here. pic.twitter.com/479mFbD7Ua — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Encroachment drive will be done on illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area on April 20th and 21st. MCD has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to handle law and order during this period.



Morning visuals from the Jahangirpuri area pic.twitter.com/IgB7pfHQbX — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Delhi | Morning visuals from the Jahangirpuri area



"They collect garbage or waste materials here. Now they are removing it as we got to know that bulldozer will come here," said a person present at the location pic.twitter.com/jphnlYud3Y — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

#WATCH | DCP North West Usha Rangnani inspects the Jahangirpuri area ahead of the anti-encroachment drive announced by MCD



Stone-pelting incidents took place on April 16 evening during a religious procession here. pic.twitter.com/JzuGHh3Vmt — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022