How Bhagwant Mann’s swearing-in-ceremony united a father and son

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chandigarh, Mar 16: Bhagwant Singh Mann who will take oath as Chief Minister of Punjab today became the reason for a father and son being united after seven years.

Security arrangements have been put in place for the ceremony at the Khattar Kalan village of Bhagat Singh. This interestingly became the reason for the reunion. Jaswinder Singh the son of Devinder Singh and resident of Faridkot district ran away from his home seven years ago. His family members put in a lot of efforts to find him, but were unable to do so. They even lodged a complaint with the police.

Owing to the high profile event, the police were conducting a verification to ensure that there was no let up during the swearing in ceremony. While collecting information about each individual, Jaswinder was identified while setting up chairs at the venue, where Mann will take oath.

The ASI Balwinder Singh then inquired about him at his house and it turned it was the same person in question. The family then reached Khattar Kalan and met their son. Devinder Singh himself went to the place to pick up his son, following which he thanked the police profusely.

It was learnt that Jaswinder was at the venue for the past five days setting up chairs. He had left home because he was angry about something. Prior to this he did some crockery work.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 13:32 [IST]