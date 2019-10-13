How assets of Maharashtra, Haryana MLAs grew between 2009 and 2014

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 13: The average assets of the MLAs from Maharashtra and Haryana grew by Rs 8.50 crore and Rs 10.19 crore respectively in the past five years, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Haryana:

Sitting Re- Elected MLAs: Haryana Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analyzed the affidavits of 20 sitting MLAs who were re-elected in the 2014 Assembly Elections or in bye elections till 2018.

Maharashtra-Haryana polls: Parties spend 76 per cent of money on publicity

Average Assets in 2009: The average assets of these 20 re-elected MLAs fielded by various parties in 2009 was Rs 4.16 crores.

Average Assets in 2014 Elections: The average assets of these 20 re-elected MLAs in 2014 is Rs 14.36 crores.

Average Assets growth in 5 years (2009-2014): The average assets growth for these 20 re- elected MLAs, between the Assembly Elections of 2009 and 2014 is Rs 10.19 crores.

Percentage growth in 5 years (2009-2014): Average percentage growth in assets for these 20 re-elected MLAs is 245%.

Maharashtra:

Sitting Re- Elected MLAs: Maharashtra Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analyzed the affidavits of 101 sitting MLAs who were re-elected in the 2014 Assembly Elections or in bye elections till 2018.

Average Assets in 2009: The average assets of these 101 re-elected MLAs fielded by various parties in 2009 was Rs 5.38 crores.

Average Assets in 2014 Elections: The average assets of these 101 re-elected MLAs in 2014 is Rs 13.89 crores.

Average Asset growth in 5 years (2009-2014): The average assets growth for these 101 re- elected MLAs, between the Assembly Elections of 2009 and 2014 is Rs 8.50 crores.

Percentage growth in 5 years (2009-2014): Average percentage growth in assets for these 101 re-elected MLAs is 158%.