How and where to check RBI Grade B result 2018, list of qualifying candidates

New Delhi, Sep 5: The RBI Grade B result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The names of the shortlisted candidates for the Phase II examinations are available in pdf format. The Phase II examination are available in the pdf format. The phase II is scheduled to be held on September 15 and 16.

The Reserve Bank of India was established on April 1, 1935 in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

The Central Office of the Reserve Bank was initially established in Calcutta but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937. The Central Office is where the Governor sits and where policies are formulated.

Though originally privately owned, since nationalisation in 1949, the Reserve Bank is fully owned by the Government of India. The results are available on rbi.org.in.

List of qualifying candidates:

How to check RBI Grade B result 2018:

Go to rbi.org.in

Go to the "Opportunities@RBI" link

Go to current vacancies tab

A drop down list will appear

Select the result option

Click on the result link

A pdf with selected names will appear

Download

Take a printout