How an Arabic to Malayalam book on Jihad led to Islamic fanaticism in Kerala

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 29: The Malayalam translation of the 14th century Arabic text Mashari-Al-Ushaaq or the Book of Jihad has been used in Kerala extensively by the Islamic State.

In the year 2018, the National Investigation Agency had produced a copy of the Book of Jihad in a special court after scores of Kerala Muslims left the state to join the ISIS in Afghanistan. The NIA claimed that a member of this module, Abdul Rashid had used quotes extensively from this book. It was further stated that it was these discourses that convinced many to join the ISIS as they were told that Jihad is an obligation for the Islamic faithful.

The book was little known in Kerala although the Arabic version was available for centuries. However it was the ISIS sympathisers who began publishing this book in Malayalam. They called it Vijayathinte Vaathil Vaalinte Thanalil or the Door to Success, the shade of the sword.

While the book was not available in print, it was circulated among many Muslims in the form of a 344 PDF. It has 33 chapters and it speaks about the important of breeding horses to wage Jihad. Seen as a full handbook on Jihad, the book also speaks of the punishment to be given to cowards who fail to wage a holy war.

The Kerala police had recently asked the state government to ban the circulation of this book. The police said that the book inspires youngsters with a strong religious inclination in joining terrorist organisations. The state has formed a three member committee to examine the content.

Kerala's tryst with Jihad is a well known fact. The recruiters and sympathisers have relied heavily on Arabic material to push forward their cause and recruit people into terror groups. Further the state has also witnessed a heavy Wahhabi presence, which has only added to the problem. Money has been pumped into the state in huge numbers and these have been used extensively to further the cause of Jihad.

The original book was written in Arabic by a religious scholar Abu Ahmad Ibnu Ibrahim Imam Abu Ahmad Ibnu Ibrahim Muhammad al Dimashqi al Dumyati also known as Ibn Nuhaas. He was killed by the Romans in 1411. However in the late 20th century the book was resurrected by an Egyptian author Sayyid Quote. Since then many who read the book have termed it as the best inspiration to wage Jihad.

Officials tell OneIndia that the Kerala police had rightfully asked for a ban on the book. In Kerala it has been a free run for the Islamist fundamentalists, the official further notes.

The NIA had found that several Jihadist organisation had mushroomed over the years in the state and were recruiting people to radicalise them and prepare them for Jihad. It was also found that these youth were being taught the principles of Wahhabism.

In Kerala welcoming the Wahhabis for years together dealt a blow to internal security. In Kerala there was a steady flow of funds to the tune of Rs 1,700 crore from the Gulf nations specifically to promote Wahhabi activities in the state.

Many in Kerala have welcomed with open arms the Wahhabi style of preaching and this has let them take control over several Mosques in the state.

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 12:49 [IST]