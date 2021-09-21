How an AP firm became a front to smuggle heroin worth Rs 20k crore from Afghanistan

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: A firm in Vijayawada has caught all the attention after a huge consignment of heroin was confiscated at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. While it was initially suspected that the consignment was meant to reach Vijayawada, it has now been clarified that it was supposed to be delivered in Delhi.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized 2,988.22 kilograms of heroin. The estimated value of the seized heroin is Rs 20,000 crore. The shipment from Afghanistan was mixed with talc stone powder and packed in two containers.

Investigations found that the shipment from Afghanistan made its way into the Gujarat port through Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. The confusion about the final destination of the contraband was caused because it was registered with a GST number of a company in Vijayawada, which has its offie on Gadiyarmvari Street at Satyanarayanapuram.

Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, B Sreenivasulu said that the registration was taken by. Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaishali a resident of Chennai. He had taken the GST registration in August 2020 on the address D No 23-14-16, Satyanarayanapuram.

It was also learnt that Vaishali had taken an import and export licence from the Director General of Foreign Trade. The heroin in the guise of talcum powder landed at the Mundra Port. It was meant to reach Delhi and not Vijayawada.

It appears that the smugglers had used the GST number of the firm. The place in question has been shut for several months.

The DRI says that the contact number of the company is linked to one Sudhakar who is. Vaishali's husband. The couple have been living in Chennai for the past 8 years in a rented apartment at Kolapakam.

The police probe has found no evidence as of now to suggest that the heroin was Vijayawada bound.

The police is currently coordinating with the DRI and all angles are under probe. Reports suggested that while Vaishali is being questioned by the DRI, Sudhakar is allegedly on the run.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 14:26 [IST]