How a British national is orchestrating the murder of Hindus in Punjab

The ISI module which was busted in Punjab came as a major relief for the security agencies. It was clear that the only intention of this module was to kill Hindus and disturb the social fabric in the state.

Between 2016 and 2017, this module has killed 6 persons and all these murders were with a clear cut intention of creating communal disharmony. OneIndia has reported on this case several times and in previous reports spoken about how funds were challenised from Italy, UK, Canada and Pakistan to fund this module:

Killing to disturb peace:

Durga Das Gupta, president of the Labour Service Wing of the Shiv Sena in Punjab on 23rd April 2016 in Khanna

Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja, the state vice president of the RSS on 6th August 2016, in Jalandhar

Amit Sharma, the zilla pracharak of the Hindu Takht in Ludhiana on 14th January 2017

Satpal Kumar and his son, Ramesh Kumar, both followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda on 25th February 2017, in Khanna

Father Sultan Masih on 15th July 2017 in Ludhiana

Mastermind, a British National:

Recently when the National Investigation Agency took over the probe into the killing of an RSS worker in Punjab, it made a startling revelation. The central agency said that this was a plot that was hatched in Pakistan. Funds came from Canada, UK and Italy, the NIA had also said.

In Punjab, the ISI-Khalistan forces which work together have specifically targeted religiously important persons. On their radar was a Christian Priest Father Sultan Masih who was killed in Ludhiana on July 15 2017.

In Punjab there have been such murders galore and the year 2017 has seen five such incidents. In 2016, there were two such incidents.

The NIA probe into these incidents suggest that the mastermind is a person called Gursharanbir Singh who is a British national. He is the one who roped in Ramandeep and Hardeep Singh and directed them to kill Hindu leaders.

NIA officers say that with the modus operandi in both Kerala and Punjab being similar, they would need to now revisit a couple of old cases.

