Hours after ceasefire is withdrawn, terrorists kill civilian in Kashmir

    A 45 year old man was killed by unidentified gunmen at Kulgam in south Kashmir. The killing comes just a day after the union government announced that it would not continue the unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir.

    The police said that terrorists barged into the home of one Iqbal Kawak and opened fire. He succumbed to injuries. The police say that there were three terrorists who carried out the attack.

    The deceased was an employee at the consumers affairs and public distribution department. The motive behind the killing is not clear as yet.

    Kawak became the 12th person in Kashmir to killed in the past one week. It may be recalled that terrorists had abducted an Army jawan, Aurangazeb and later shot him dead. On the same day, terrorists killed noted journalist and Rising Kashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 11:33 [IST]
