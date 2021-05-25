YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hospitalised for COVID, Azam Khan's health condition 'critical but under control'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical yet under control, said a Lucknow hospital in a statement on Monday. The condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah Khan is stable and he is being monitored by doctors, the statement issued by Medanta Hospital said.

    Hospitalised for COVID, Azam Khans health condition critical but under control

    Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur jail to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.

    "On May 24, scanning of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (72) was done, in which cavity and fibrosis was found in his lungs. Today, he was kept in the ward with five litres of oxygen. His condition is critical yet under control," the statement said.

    SP leader Azam Khan's condition better SP leader Azam Khan's condition better

    An expert team of the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, the statement said.

    More AZAM KHAN News  

    Read more about:

    azam khan coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 0:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X