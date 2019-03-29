  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hospital run by Raman Singh’s son-in-law raided

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Raipur, Mar 29: The police have raided a hospital run by Dr Puneet Gupta, son-in-law of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, in a case of alleged financial irregularities during Gupta's tenure as superintendent of a state-run hospital.

    Documents related to the case were recovered during the raid at GBG Kidney Care Hospital in Rajendra Nagar area here, said Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh.

    Hospital run by Raman Singh’s son-in-law raided
    File Photo of Raman Singh

    "A notice was issued to Dr Gupta asking him to appear before police but he did not appear. We will serve him another notice Friday," the SP said.

    After forces kill four naxals, their chief appeals for justice

    On March 15, a case was registered against Dr Gupta for allegedly committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 50 crore when he was superintendent of DKS Post Graduate Institute and Research Centre, Raipur.

    Current superintendent of DKS hospital Dr Kamal Kishore Sahare had lodged a complaint in this regard.

    Sahare said in the complaint that a probe committee had found that Gupta allegedly misused his position and committed a fraud of Rs 50 crore.

    Raman Singh, meanwhile, claimed that the police's action was politically motivated, and the case would not stand in the court.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Cong goes all guns blazing in Chhattisgarh

    "They (the Congress government) are forming SITs and creating cases, but once the case reaches the court the truth will come out," Singh told reporters.

    More RAMAN SINGH News

    Read more about:

    raman singh chhatisgarh raids

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue