Hospital declares newborn twins dead, family finds one alive

In a shocking incident, one of the newborn twins declared dead by Max hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh found to be alive by a family on Friday. The baby and its twin had been handed over to their family in a packet.

The hospital had declared the twins died and were handed over to parents. According to reports, on their way to the burial, one of the babies moved and was found breathing. The mother and baby admitted to another hospital.

The Delhi police have initiated an inquiry into the negligence by the hospital.

Deependra Pathak, Delhi Police, said," Very shocking incident, the height of negligence. We have started inquiry and investigation, in this case, also consulting legal experts, Delhi Medical Council and taking details of all circumstances, will analyse them and initiate action."

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to Health Secretary in connection with the Max Hospital medical negligence issue, reported ANI.

OneIndia News