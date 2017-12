HOS Class 10 Class 12 exam results 2017 declared

The HOS Class 10 Class 12 exam results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Board of School Education, Haryana has announced the results for Haryana State Open School's Secondary/Senior Secondary exams.Students can check the results from the official website, bseh.org.in.

How to check HOS Class 10 Class 12 exam results 2017:

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on India results

Check for Class 10 Class 12

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

