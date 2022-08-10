'Hope JD(U)-RJD alliance survives test of time': Prashant Kishor

Patna, Aug 10: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that he expects that the Mahagathbandhan 2.0 will be able to survive the test of time and sync its priorities with aspirations of the people of the state.

"I hope political stability returns to Bihar now. Nitish Kumar has said that he is starting a new chapter. I hope he fulfills the aspirations of the people of Bihar," Kishor told ANI.

"I believe the latest political developments in Bihar are specific to the state. I don't think this is done with the thought of creating an alternate opposition on a national level in the country," he said.

"Tejashwi Yadav is the leader of the single largest party in Bihar, and probably he will play a major role in running this new formation. The people will be able to see how he functions in this new government," Kishor said.

"People of Bihar will expect that this new formation (JD (U) and RJD) lasts, and its priorities should be in sync with people's aspirations. What needs to be seen is whether or not the new govt will function better than the previous govt." he said.

"This era of political instability has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and this is in that direction. Nitish Kumar is the main actor, catalyst...As a citizen of Bihar, you can only expect that he stands firm on the formation he has now built," he added.

"I see what's happening now in the context of the era of political instability in Bihar. Since 2013-14, this is the 6th attempt to form govt in Bihar. Formations are changed when one's political or administrative expectations are not fulfilled," he further said.

