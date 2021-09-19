Hope Amarinder Singh will not take any step which may harm Congress: Ashok Gehlot

YouTube
    Jaipur, Sep 19: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed hope that senior Congress leader captain Amarinder Singh would take no step which may harm the party.

    Ashok Gehlot

    He, in a statement posted on Twitter, said the Congress high command has taken the decision in the interest of the party on the basis of the feedback received from MLAs and the public.

    "Captain Saheb is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work while keeping the interest of the party ahead," Gehlot tweeted.

    Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday after an internal tussle with the MLAs.

